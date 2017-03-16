Findlay Man Held On $1 Million Bond In Seneca County

3/16/17 – 6:56 A.M.

Seneca County officials are holding a Findlay man on a $1 million bond after he allegedly pulled a knife on a police officer Tuesday. Authorities charged 34-year-old Vincent Fedele with felonious assault and resisting arrest during a Wednesday hearing.

Police attempted to arrest Fedele in the drive-thru of a Tiffin business Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say Fedele drove a knife into an officer’s protective vest. The officer wasn’t hurt.

Fedele allegedly continue to try and fight off police even after they Tased him two times. Tiffin Police Chief Fredrick Stevens said he suspects Fedele was on some type of narcotic at the time of the incident.