A Findlay man is facing drug trafficking charges following the unsealing of a secret indictment. The Hancock County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Zachary Perkins on two counts of trafficking in cocaine and one count of permitting drug abuse in his car.

Court records show Perkins allegedly sold less than 5 grams of cocaine on two separate dates in June and July 2016. Investigators say Perkins used his car to help make a drug sale in one instance.