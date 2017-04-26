Findlay Man Injured In Crash On North Main Street

4/26/17 – 5:21 A.M.

A two-car crash injured one person in Findlay Tuesday afternoon. The police department says the crash happened in the 800 block of North Main Street around 3:15 p.m.

46-year-old Tammy Jordan of Findlay was driving north when she hit the back of a minivan driven by 47-year-old Jonathan Dunn of Findlay. Dunn had stopped for a traffic light at the intersection with Larkins Street. Hanco EMS took Dunn to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police cited Jordan for failure to stop in an assured clear distance ahead.