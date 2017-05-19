Findlay Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash

5/19/17 – 5:05 A.M.

A motorcycle crash injured a Findlay man Thursday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department reports the incident happened just before 5 p.m. in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue.

27-year-old Andrew Gutting was riding his motorcycle west in the area when he collided with an eastbound pickup truck driven by 22-year-old Gage Haws of Findlay. Haws was trying to turn left into the Circle K parking lot.

Hanco EMS took Gutting to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police cited Haws for failure to yield while making a left turn.