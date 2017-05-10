Findlay Man Killed In Tuesday Motorcycle Crash

5/10/17 – 9:19 A.M.

A motorcycle crash took the life of a Findlay man Tuesday night. The Findlay Police Department says the crash happened just after 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Broad and West Bigelow Avenue.

40-year-old Mark Woodruff Jr. was riding his Harley-Davidson northbound on Broad when he clipped the back of a pickup truck slowing to make a turn. The collision caused Woodruff to hit a curb, which ejected him into a nearby utility pole.

Hanco EMS pronounced Woodruff dead at the scene of the crash. Investigators say speed could have been a factor in the incident.