Findlay Man Pleads Guilty To Inducing Panic Charge For Facebook Post

4/27/17 – 5:11 A.M.

A Findlay man pleaded guilty to an inducing panic charge Wednesday. The Courier reports 26-year-old Andre White posted a threatening message on Facebook while logged in to the site as a co-worker. The post read, “I wish I was a terrorist. This is for Allah. Boom.”

White told Judge Reginald Routson a co-worker used his phone to log into Facebook on January 4. White made the post when his co-worker forgot to log back out.

Assistant prosecutor Steve Powell said the co-worker is of Middle Eastern decent. The FBI and several other law enforcement agencies initially investigated White’s co-worker following the incident.

Authorities initially charged White with making a terroristic threat. Routson will sentence White at a later date.

