3/10/17 – 5:16 A.M.

A Findlay man is facing several charges in a child pornography case. 32-year-old Ronald Hoke pleaded not guilty this week to 13 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor. Investigators say Hoke had 13 videos of children on his computer.

At the time of Hoke’s indictment, Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle told the Courier the children ranged from infants to 15-years-old.

A hearing in the case is set for Tuesday at noon.

