Findlay Man Sentenced For Inducing Panic

6/8/17 – 5:29 A.M.

A Findlay man who once faced charges that he made a terror threat will spend time in jail on a lesser charge. The Courier reports Judge Reginald Routson sentenced 26-year-old Andre White to 30 days in jail during a Wednesday hearing. White pleaded guilty to an inducing panic charge earlier this year.

On January 4 White used a co-worker’s Facebook page to make a post about a suicide bombing. The post got the attention of the FBI and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, who both investigated the case.

Judge Routson said, “I believe this was intended as a joke, but it certainly wasn’t taken as a joke.”

MORE: The Courier