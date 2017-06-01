Findlay Man Sentenced For Selling Drugs Used In Fatal Overdose

6/1/17 – 5:08 A.M.

A Findlay man will spend seven years in prison for providing the drugs that led to a fatal overdose in Liberty Township last year. The Courier reports Judge Reginald Routson sentenced 28-year-old Nathan Brown on charges of involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs.

Brown sold heroin laced with fentanyl to 24-year-old Jarrod Barger in January of 2016. He faced up to 11 years in prison. He’ll also have to pay nearly $10,000 in restitution.

The case marked the first time a Hancock County jury convicted someone for involuntary manslaughter in a case involving a fatal overdose.

