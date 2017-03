03/03/17 – 4:41 P.M.

A vehicle struck a man trying to cross Broad Avenue at Howard Street Friday morning, sending him to the hospital. The Courier reports that 55-year-old Connie McGuire of Findlay was waiting to make a left turn onto Broad Avenue. She got the green light around 6:30 a.m. and struck Ferguson in the crosswalk.

Hanco Ambulance took Ferguson to Blanchard Valley Hospital for his injuries. Officers cited McGuire for failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.