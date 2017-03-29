Findlay Mayor Gives State Of The City Speech

03/29/17 – 11:27 P.M.

Mayor Lydia Mihalik gave her State of the City speech Wednesday night. She said that Findlay has been doing great things and won awards but that doesnt mean we can stop.

Mihalik said that the city has done well in building the economy. She said that the local government has been invested in seeing Findlays growth.

The mayor added that continuing to grow the economy needs to be the focus. She said that we must continue to look towards the future.

Mihalik said that anybody interested in joining discussions on what to do with the city’s future should let her know.