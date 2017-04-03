Findlay Mayor Says Findlay Is Doing Well Even With A Deficit Budget

04/03/17 – 6:17 P.M.

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik expanded on her State of the City Address. She said that Findlay is doing very well and will continue to grow.

Mihalik explained that the city is in a good position despite having a deficit budget this year. Mihalik said that the city can cover the shortfall. She added that this keeps the burden off of the city’s departments and the taxpayers.

She added that it is good that the city can invest in itself and remains financially capable of supporting itself. She said that they will continue to monitor the budget to make sure that the deficitisn’t part of a trend.