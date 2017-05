5/26/17 – 11:37 A.M.

The Findlay Meijer store is partnering with the Salvation Army to fight hunger in the city. The company says 100 percent of the “Simply Give” donation cards sold at the Findlay store will benefit the Salvation Army’s local food pantry. The promotion runs through June 18.

Meijer is also double-matching your donation on June 2 and June 3.