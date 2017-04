4/19/17 – 5:33 A.M.

If you have business in the Findlay Municipal Building you’ll need to use a different entrance for the rest of the month. The city says the main doors have closed while crews replace concrete on Dorney Plaza . That means the doors on the south side of the building are open to the public for the first time since a security upgrade project closed them a few years ago.

The city expects the work on the east side of the building to last through April 28.