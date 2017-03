03/22/17 – 4:46 P.M.

Findlay was named a 2016 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. Findlay earned the title for its commitment to effective urban forest management. To receive a Tree City USA recognition you must meet four requirements. You must have a tree board or department, and a tree-care ordinance. You must have an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita. The final requirement is to have an Arbor day observance and proclamation.