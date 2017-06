6/12/17 – 5:00 A.M.

A Findlay native has landed Broadway’s most coveted award. Gavin Creel won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical last night for his work in the revival of “Hello, Dolly!” It’s Creel’s first win after two previous nominations for his roles in “Hair” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”

Creel’s castmate Bette Midler also picked up a trophy for her role in “Hello, Dolly!” The musical also won the award for Best Revival of a Musical.