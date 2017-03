03/15/17 – 1:47 P.M.

This Friday is St. Patrick’s day and the Findlay Police Department will have extra patrols out to keep an eye on things. That’s the message from Sgt. Brian Dill.

Brian Dill

Dill said there are things you can do to have a good time while being safe.

Brian Dill

The Findlay post of the State Highway Patrol will also have extra forces out and about.