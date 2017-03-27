Findlay Parents Accused Of Defying Custody Order, Taking 3-Year-Old To Arizona

3/27/17 – 9:58 A.M.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lists a Findlay 3-year-old on their website. However, local authorities don’t believe the girl is in any immediate danger. Findlay Police Lt. Robert Ring says investigators are working to locate 3-year-old Mila Ochoa. Ring says Cheyenne Harris and Rudy Ochoa fled Findlay with their daughter before officials could serve a custody order for the girl.

He adds investigators believe Harris and Ochoa took the girl to Arizona.

In February the Hancock County Juvenile Court ruled that Children’s Services should remove the girl from the care of her parents.