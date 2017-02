2/6/16 – 5:05 A.M.

The Findlay Police Department has adopted state standards for strengthening community and law enforcement relations. The Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board created the standards.

More than 330 law enforcement agencies are either certified by the standards, or are on their way to becoming certified. The state will publish the first list of all Ohio compliant agencies in March.

The standards are the first of their kind in Ohio.