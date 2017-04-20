Findlay Police Department Launches Interactive Crime Maps

4/20/17 – 5:08 A.M.

The Findlay Police Department is making it easier to see where crimes are happening in the city. The Courier reports the department set up a Google Map to show where incidents happen. Officer Brian White says, “It’s another way to get information to the public.”

Different icons represent several types of incidents. Clicking on the icon shows details like the time the incident happened, the address where it happened, and the case number for the event. White says information that could identify the victims of crimes like sexual assault is closely guarded.

We have a link to the map on our website.

MORE: The Courier