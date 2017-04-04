Findlay Police Investigating Armed Robbery Behind North Main Street Bar

4/4/17 – 4:00 A.M.

Findlay police are investigating an armed robbery that happened outside of a bar early this morning. Police responded to Nicki’s Bar at 139 North Main Street around 2:30 a.m. Two men told officers that as they were leaving the bar two other men approached them in the rear parking lot. The suspects were holding handguns and demanded money. The victims gave them men cash. One of the suspects hit one of the victims on the side of the head with his gun, knocking him unconscious. The victim refused medical treatment when EMS crews arrived.

Police say the suspects ran away toward Clinton Street following the incident. Investigators say both suspects were young white men, around 20-years-old and 5’7″ tall. They were skinny and had white t-shirts over their faces. One suspect had brown curly hair and the other had short dark colored hair.

The case remains under investigation.