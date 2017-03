3/13/17 – 4:57 A.M.

Findlay police are investigating a Sunday night armed robbery. Two employees of the Dollar Tree at 2641 North Main Street say they were closing the store around 8:15 p.m. when a masked man approached them in the parking lot. The man showed the women a gun and demanded money.

The victims handed over cash and the suspect ran away to the east on Harrington Avenue. The employees weren’t injured.

The suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt. The robbery remains under investigation.