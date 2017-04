4/21/17 – 4:59 A.M.

A Findlay man says someone he knew robbed him Thursday night. The Findlay Police Department reports the incident happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Ivy Lane.

The victim told police he was meeting with the man to buy an item. The man instead pulled out a knife and demanded money. The victim gave the man money and then ran away.

Investigators have not publicly identified the suspect or the victim. The case remains under investigation.