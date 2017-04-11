Findlay Police Looking For Missing 8-Year-Old Girl

04/11/17 – 6:20 P.M.

The Findlay Police Department is looking for a missing 8-year-old girl. Keyarra Fox was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. She is 4’1” tall and weighs about 75 pounds. She is of mixed race but her mother she that she looks white. Keyarra has curly light brown hair that comes down to her shoulders and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and gray shorts with white polka dots. Her bike is also missing. It is a light blue girl’s mountain bike with 24-inch rims. If you see Keyarra please call 911 or the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.

We will have a picture as soon as possible. We will continue to provide details as they become available.