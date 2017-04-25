UPDATE: Findlay Police Find Missing Woman With Dementia

4/25/17 – 9:00 P.M.

Update – 9:07 P.M.

Police say they have found Lynn Eatherton and are giving her a ride home.

–Original Story–

The Findlay Police Department is asking you to be on the lookout for a missing woman with dementia. An alert from the department says 65-year-old Lynn Eatherton left a home in the 500 block of Clinton Court around 7:15 p.m. Police say she is not familiar with the area.

Eatherton is around 5’8″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and short grey hair. Eatherton was last seen wearing an Ohio State baseball hat, blue flannel button up shirt, and blue jeans.

If you see Eatherton you should call (419)424-7150 or dial 911.