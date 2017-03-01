Findlay Ranked Top Micropolitan For The Third Year Running

03/01/17 – 5:38 P.M.

Findlay is ranked the number one micropolitan community in the U.S. for new and expanding facilities. Site Selection magazine ranked Findlay the best of 575 of the nation’s micropolitan areas. This is the third time Findlay has received the award. Findlay Economic Development director Tim Mayle said, ”2016 turned out to be a fantastic year for many of our existing companies”.

The Economic Development Office compiled and submitted 22 projects that met Site Selections criteria.