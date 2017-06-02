Findlay Resident Injured In Seneca County Motorcycle Crash

6/2/17 – 7:15 A.M.

A pair of Findlay couples were involved in a motorcycle crash in Seneca County Thursday afternoon. The Review-Times reports 40-year-old Trent Pierce of Findlay and his wife were riding a motorcycle in the 6900 block of State Route 12 when Pierce slowed down for a chicken in the road.

70-year-old James Johnson and his wife were riding a motorcycle behind Pierce. Their motorcycles collided, sending Johnson off the side of the road. Seneca County EMS took Johnson’s wife to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital for treatment of a minor head injury.

State Highway Patrol troopers cited Johnson for failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.

