6/8/17 – 5:41 A.M.

The Hancock County grand jury handed up drug indictments against two Findlay residents Wednesday. Authorities have charged 31-year-old John Miles with trafficking LSD. In a separate case, 27-year-old Haley Walker-Main faces an aggravated drug trafficking charge.

Investigators say Walker-Main sold oxycodone with 100 feet of a juvenile last June. Miles allegedly sold LSD within 1,000 feet of Findlay High School last October.