Findlay Residents Planting Trees On Arbor Day Saturday

04/28/17 – 5:20 A.M.

A Findlay is going to be celebrating Arbor Day on May 8 and there won’t be much sitting. The Courier reports that the Shade Tree Commission will be planting trees with volunteers from West Park and South Ridge Estates. They will be planting 21 trees in those neighborhoods on Arbor Day Saturday. Residents taking part in the “NeighborWoods” program paid $25 per tree for a total of $525. The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation paid the rest of the bill.

Next year the program will become the responsibility of the Shade Tree Commission. Chairman Tom Mills said that they plan to continue with the NighborWoods program. The program is meant to replace the Adopt-A-Tree program because it has an element of education.