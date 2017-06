Findlay Roads Closed For Several Projects This Week

6/5/17 – 5:39 A.M.

You’ll see plenty of orange barrels in Findlay again this week. The city says West Main Cross between Western and Glessner avenues remains closed as crews continue curb repair work.

Elsewhere, the city is closing Northview Street between Main and Hulick streets and Greendale Avenue between Woodworth and Canteberry drives for curb work. Crews are also closing Circle Drive for curb replacement.

The construction plan closes Sandusky Street from Main Street to Cory street for road widening. A storm sewer replacement project is closing Dayton Avenue between Tiffin and Balsey avenues.

Crews will reduce North Main Street to one lane between Trenton and Melrose avenues for curb replacement.