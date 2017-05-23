Findlay Robbery Suspect Shoots Himself Before Arrest Can Be Made

5/23/17 – 5:12 A.M.

A Findlay robbery suspect shot himself before police could arrest him Monday. A release from the department says officers responded to an armed robbery at Scarbrough’s Pharmacy at 1809 South Main Street just before 5 p.m. Police saw the suspect driving away from the business in his car and started chasing him.

Details are scarce at this point, but Lt. Robert Ring says at some point the man pulled over and shot himself. A medical helicopter took the man from the scene to an unknown hospital.

Police haven’t released details on the robbery or the chase. They also haven’t released the suspect’s name.