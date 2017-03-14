Findlay School Board Gets An Update On Potential For Lower Graduation Rates

3/14/17 – 5:07 A.M.

The Findlay City School Board got another warning about the potential for lower graduation rates Monday. The Courier reports High School Principal Craig Kupferberg talked more about the state’s new “end-of-course” tests. Kupferberg says around 30 percent of juniors at FHS are in danger of not graduating next year.

Kupferberg says around 3 percent of juniors have already met their graduation requirements. Another 66 percent are “highly likely” to meet graduation requirements.

Kupferberg told the school board he’s frustrated with the state requirements. He added the tests aren’t even about making students better. Susan Therriault is the director of the College and Career Readiness and Success Center at the American Institutes for Research in Washington, D.C. She recently told a group Kupferberg is a part of that standardized testing helps make sure teachers interpret standards the same way. She says the belief is that when graduation hinges on test results, students take the tests seriously.

Kupferberg says, “We’re damaging students so that researchers have data to compare schools and what they’re doing.”

