Findlay School Board President Wants To Be More Aggressive In Attracting Students

4/18/17 – 4:52 A.M.

A Findlay city school official says the district needs to be more aggressive in attracting students to the school system. The Courier reports board President Shane Pochard said Findlay needs to be, “more aggressive as a district as far as how we go after kids, either to keep them or to go get them. And I’m going to use the R-word: We need to recruit.”

Findlay lost a net amount of around 180 students to open enrollment this school year. That also means the district lost state aid for around 180 students.

Pochard said there is no reason for a child to leave the district. He said Findlay excels in fine arts, athletic facilities, and academic offerings.

MORE: The Courier