Findlay School Board Projects Deficit For Fiscal 2018

5/23/17 – 5:33 A.M.

Findlay school officials want to boost enrollment as a way to shore up the bottom line. The Courier reports school board members talked about the issue during their Monday meeting. Board president Shane Pochard encouraged parents with children in charter schools or open-enrolled in other districts to visit Findlay facilities over the summer and then make a decision. Treasurer Mike Barnhart said the district need to “rescue” students from charter schools.

Tax dollars follow students to the district they attend, which can have an impact on school finances. As it stands now, Barnhart expects a deficit of more than $2.4 million for the 2017 fiscal year. That will leave the district with a cash balance of more than $9.9 million in its unreserved fund.

Going forward, the district projects spending more than $64.7 million while bringing in a little more than $61 million for fiscal 2018. Barnhart says the state hasn’t finalized its budget for 2018 and 2019, so the numbers are subject to change.

