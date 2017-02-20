Findlay Shop Asking For Donations Of Prom Items

02/20/17 – 10:49 A.M.
A local shop is looking for donations to help teens get things for prom. The Blanchard Valley Hospital Auxiliary is taking donations of gently used dresses, shoes, accessories, and men’s formal wear. The items can be dropped off at the Nearly New Shop now through prom season. The dresses and men’s wear will be available to area teens free of charge starting March 18.
The shop is open from 10 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Thursday and from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturdays. It is also open the first, second, and third Friday of the month from 10 am to 4 pm as well.