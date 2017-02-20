Findlay Shop Asking For Donations Of Prom Items

02/20/17 – 10:49 A.M.

A local shop is looking for donations to help teens get things for prom.

The Blanchard Valley Hospital Auxiliary is taking donations of

gently

used dresses, shoes, accessories, and men’s formal wear

. The items can

be dropped

off at the

Nearly

New Shop now through prom season. The dresses and men’s wear will be available to area teens free of charge starting March 18.