Findlay Sports One Of The Best Places To Fish For Yellow Perch

04/11/17 – 4:59 P.M.

Findlay Reservoir No. 2 made the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ list of top inland lakes. ODNR reports that the reservoir is one of the best places to fish for Yellow Perch. Good numbers of the perch over 10 inches in length are caught every year. The reservoir offers shoreline and boat fishing. There is an improved concrete ramp and launching dock for boats but there is a 10 horsepower limit for gas motors.

You can see the full list of other top inland lakes and fishing forecasts at wildohio.gov.