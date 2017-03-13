Findlay Stabbing Remains Under Investigation

3/13/17 – 5:08 A.M.

Authorities continue to look into a Sunday morning stabbing in Findlay. The Findlay Police Department reports a resident called officers to an area near the intersection of Liberty and West Front streets around 5 a.m. Officers located a man in that area with a stab wound to his left torso. An EMS crew took the victim to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not publicly identified the victim.

Police say the injury was “serious but non-life-threatening.” Investigators have talked to “persons of interest” in the case.