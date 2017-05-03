Findlay Streets Will Have Restrictions This Week For Construction Projects

05/03/17 – 1:49 P.M.

There are several projects in Findlay that will restrict traffic from now until Friday. The Engineering department reports that they will restrict West Main Cross from Main Street to Liberty Street. The east and westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane. West Main Cross from Liberty Street to Western Avenue will be restricted to the westbound lanes only. Flaggers will be available to direct traffic.

Main street from West Main Cross to Front Streets will see the southbound lanes reduced to one lane today and tomorrow. Hardin Street will be closed to through traffic today and tomorrow between Liberty Street and Western Avenue.

Finally, Lima Street will be closed to through traffic today between Main and East Streets for waterline installation.