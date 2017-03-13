Findlay Submits Lead Water Line Maps To State EPA

3/13/17 – 5:19 A.M.

Only a handful of Findlay homes and business still have lead service lines. The Courier reports the city filed maps showing where lead lines are with the Ohio EPA last month. The city notified around 80 homes about lead service lines last April. Findlay offered each home free water testing. All fell below lead standards considered unacceptable by the EPA.

The agency is requiring more than 1,800 water systems in the state to file maps that show where lead lines are by this Thursday. The EPA will use the maps to make sure water testing is taking place in the right neighborhoods.

