6/14/17 – 5:02 A.M.

A Findlay teenager is facing a felonious assault charge in connection with a shooting incident. The Courier reports 17-year-old Korben Everhardt allegedly shot another juvenile with a hand gun on November 20.

Prosecutors moved the case from the Hancock County Juvenile Court to the Hancock County Common Pleas Court due to the severity of the charge.

