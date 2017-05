05/12/17 – 4:53 P.M.

Summertime is right around the corner and so it is time to flush fire hydrants. The Findlay Water Distribution Department reports that they will start flushing hydrants on Monday. They will start at North Blanchard Street east to Bright Road and from the Blanchard River north to Tiffin Avenue.

If you have any questions, you can call the Water Distribution Office at 419-424-7192, option 3.