02/08/17 – 3:29 P.M.

The Findlay Village Mall is the place to go this weekend if you like to look at cars. John LaRiche from LaRiche Chevrolet Cadillac said there will be plenty of cars to check out.

John LaRiche

According to LaRiche, each brand is allowed to showcase 5 cars from Friday to Sunday at the indoor car show. He added that the car show is for display only and no cars will be sold. You can always take a look now and then go to the dealership showing the car later.