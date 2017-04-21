Findlay Will Celebrate Arbor Day Next Month

04/21/17 – 3:16 P.M.

Findlay will be celebrating Arbor Day at Jacobs Primary School on May 8. The event will start at 1 p.m. and Mayor Lydia Mihalik will explain the importance of trees in the community. She will also talk about the history of Arbor Day.

The Shade Tree Commission present a Tri-color Beech tree to the school. The Landscaping Leadership students will plant the tree in front of the school during the ceremony. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend this event free of cost.

For more information, you can call the Mayor’s Office at 419-424-7137.