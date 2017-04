4/7/17 – 5:15 A.M.

A Findlay woman is facing drug charges after investigators unsealed a secret indictment this week. The grand jury indicted 45-year-old Kimberly Baldwin on a count of trafficking less than a gram of heroin and one count of trafficking less than five grams of cocaine. Authorities say the incidents happened in March and May of 2016.

Baldwin is in the Hancock County Jail as her case progresses.