A single-car crash sent a Findlay woman to the hospital on Sunday. The Courier reports that 20-year-old Jamie Leonard was driving on Ohio 613 when she lost control on a curve. She went into a field and rolled twice around 11:30 p.m.

Police cited her for operating a vehicle without reasonable control. Hanco Ambulance took Leonard Blanchard Valley hospital for treatment of minor injuries.