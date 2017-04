04/03/17 – 3:27 P.M.

A Findlay woman was hurt in a two-car crash in Findlay this morning. The Courier reports that the crash happened around 6:50 a.m. at Howard and Bolton Streets. 82-year-old Patricia Miles of Findlay failed to stop at a stop signon Bolton. She hit a car driven by 19-year-old Hailey Oldford-Ostrowski of Massachusetts.

Miles suffered minor injuries in the crash. Police cited her for failure to yield from a stop sign.