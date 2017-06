06/05/17 – 6:27 P.M.

Life Flight took a Findlay woman to the hospital after a two-car crash in Biglick Township on Monday. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports that 20-year-old Jessica Hendrick of Findlay was driving east on County Road 7 around 2 p.m. She stopped at the intersection with County Road 330 before pulling into the path of 34-year-old David Cole of Vanlue.

Life Flight took Hendrick to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo. Her injuries are unknown. Cole was not hurt in the crash.