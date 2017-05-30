Findlay Woman Injured In Accidental Shooting Over The Weekend

5/30/17 – 5:09 A.M.

An accidental shooting injured a Findlay woman over the past weekend. The Findlay Police Department says the incident happened at 310 West Bigelow Avenue just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

A police report says Brittany Lowd was in the driver’s seat of a truck and Matthew Felder was in the passenger seat. Felder tried to unload a pistol when it fired, hitting Lowd in herright side.

Police say Lowd suffered non-life-threatening injuries and didn’t need immediate surgery. The shooting remains under investigation.