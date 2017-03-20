Findlay Woman Injured In Sunday Evening Crash

3/20/17 – 7:00 A.M.

A two-car crash injured a Findlay woman Sunday night. The Findlay Police Department reports the collision happened at the intersection of North Blanchard and George streets just before 6 p.m.

54-year-old Dane Kirian was driving north on North Blanchard when he hit the back of a car driven by 22-year-old Jamie Aurand. Aurand had stopped to turn left. Hanco Ambulance took her to Blanchard Valley Health System for treatment of head and neck injuries.

Police cited Kirian for failure to stop in the assured clear distance ahead.