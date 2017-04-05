Findlay Woman Injured In Tuesday Crash

4/5/17 – 7:35 A.M.

A two-car crash injured a Findlay woman Tuesday evening. The Findlay Police Department reports the crash happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Main Street.

50-year-old Anna Ball of Findlay was driving north when she hit the back of a car driven by 29-year-old Lauren Morris of Carey. Morris had stopped for a traffic light. Hanco EMS took Ball to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police cited Ball for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.